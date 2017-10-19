Kinder Morgan near finalizing Gulf Coast gas pipeline agreements

Kinder Morgan (KMI +0.4% ) says it is close to finalizing shipper agreements on the 1.9B cf/day Gulf Coast Express pipeline that will move natural gas from the Permian Basin to markets on the Texas coast, Argus reports.

KMI said in its Q3 earnings call that the contracts should be completed and the $1B-$2B project added to the company's backlog by year-end, with the line expected to begin service in H2 2019.

The contracting process has accelerated this month, with KMI advancing its agreements largely because the project "gives producers options to exploit a large number of varied and different markets and not depend solely on demand growth in Mexico," CEO Steve Kean says.

Natural gas volumes shipped on KMI pipelines during Q3 rose 3% Y/Y, driven primarily by liquefied natural gas exports and exports to Mexico,