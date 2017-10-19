Nikkei: SoftBank envisions multiple sequels to $100B Vision Fund

How does mega-investor Masayoshi Son of SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) top his creation of the company's $93B Vision Fund? By creating several more versions of that fund.

Son plans to launch a similar fund every two to three years, Nikkei reports after speaking with the mogul.

"The Vision Fund was just the first step; ¥10T is simply not enough," Son tells Nikkei. "We will briskly expand the scale. Vision Funds 2, 3 and 4 will be established every two to three years."

That means he has his own vision of investing in at least 1,000 companies 10 years from now.

The current Vision Fund might run dry in about two years, by which point Son would want to have a follow-up well to draw from, he said. Follow-ups would have a similar focus to the existing Vision Fund, on artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, and targeting "unicorns," with an average investment scaling around $888M.

Recode had previously reported that talks were under way for a second fund to follow up the Vision fund.