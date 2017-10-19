Iberiabank acquiring Gibraltar in $223M all-stock deal

Iberiabank (IBKC +0.1% ) has a deal to acquire Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust in a deal approved by both boards.

The all-stock transaction is valued at $223M.

Each share of Gibraltar common stock will be exchanged for 1.9749 shares of IBKC, and options will be cashed out at the merger's closing. Based on today's closing, Gibraltar's shareholders will get IBKC shares valued at about $158.29 per Gibraltar common share.

IBKC expects to issue about 2.79M shares in the transaction.

Expense reductions are seen at 60% of Gibraltar's run-rate expenses this year, with savings achieved on run-rate basis within six months of closing.

IBKC also sees the transaction as 2-3% accretive to EPS in 2019 and 2020.

The deal will need required regulatory approvals and an OK from Gibraltar shareholders.