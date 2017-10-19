Russia's Rosneft ups Kurdish stake, taking control of major oil pipeline

Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) agrees to take a 60% stake in the main oil pipeline in Iraq’s Kurdistan, involving an investment estimated at ~$1.8B, as Russia raises its role as the semi-autonomous region's primary international investor.

Rosneft will be investing in expanding Kurdistan's independent pipeline, which the Iraq central government has targeted, hoping to boost its capacity by a third to 950K bbl/day.

Rosneft already agreed earlier this week to invest $400M in five oil blocks in Iraqi Kurdistan, had previously loaned $1.2B to the provincial government guaranteed by oil sales, and is seeking to help build two other oil and gas pipelines.