Singapore's Sea Limited reportedly prices IPO above range

Sea Limited is pricing its IPO at $15/unit, just above a range of $12-$14, IPO Boutique says.

The firm, an online games portal that has spread out into financial services and e-commerce, is based in Singapore and serves a huge population in greater Southeast Asia. Tencent is a top shareholder.

It's planning listing on NYSE under the symbol SE.

With almost 49.7M American depositary shares on offer, the raise comes to almost $745.5M.

It reportedly posted revenues of $374.5M over the past 12 months.