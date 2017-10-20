First steps towards tax reform

Senate Republicans approved a $4T budget measure late Thursday, clearing a critical hurdle toward their goal of passing tax reform this year.

The resolution, split mostly on party lines, was crafted through a technical amendment of reconciliation, which enables the GOP to pass a tax bill with a simple 51-vote majority in the Senate and removes the need of winning Democratic support.

U.S. Dollar Index +0.4% to 93.39; 10-year Treasury yield +4 bps to 2.36%.

