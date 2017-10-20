Big deal for Boeing order book?

Singapore Airlines will finalize an order for 39 Boeing (NYSE:BA) aircraft worth $13.8B next week when Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visits Washington D.C.

The deal is viewed as a major blow to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), which has lagged Boeing in net orders in the first nine months of the year, with 271 at the end of September vs. 498 for its U.S. rival.

Update: China Southern has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from Boeing with a combined price tag of $5.65B. The planes will be delivered between 2019 and 2020.