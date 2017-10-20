Mexican auto lobby rejects new NAFTA proposal

The Mexican Auto Industry Association has rejected U.S. proposals to increase North American content for autos produced in the region and require, under a new NAFTA deal, that half of all content come from the U.S.

"Our position is to not touch the methodology or the rules of origin that have allowed this sector to be successful in the three countries," AMIA President Eduardo Solis told an event in Mexico City.

