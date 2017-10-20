Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (218% upside) price target by Roth Capital. Shares up 5% premarket but only on 100 shares.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) initiated with Buy rating and $62 (32% upside) by Roth.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) upgraded to Overweight with a $70 (9% upside) price target by Barclays. Shares up 2% premarket on 210 shares.

UniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) price target raised to $19 (27% upside) from $17 by Leerink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) downgraded to Underweight by Barclays. Shares down 2% premarket on light volume.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) downgraded to Neutral with a $136 (flat) price target by Robert Baird after GED-0301 discontinuation. Downgraded to Neutral by Citigroup with a $140 price target. Shares down 7% premarket on robust volume.

Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) downgraded to Hold by Stifel. Shares down 55% premarket on robust volume on failed Phase 3 POSIMIR study.

Source: Bloomberg