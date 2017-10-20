First Data agrees to buy BluePay

It's one day late, but First Data (NYSE:FDC) now has a deal to purchase BluePay for $760M in cash. The deal is expected to be modestly accretive in year one, prior to expected synergies.

A provider of tech-enabled payment processing for merchants in the U.S. and Canada, BluePay is one of First Data's largest distribution partners with a strong focus on software-enabled payments and Card-Not-Present transactions. The company processes about $19B in annual volume for more than 77K merchants.

The purchase is expected to close in Q4.

A conference call to discuss is set for 8 ET.

Source: Press Release

Previously: First Data gets ahead of itself with acquisition announcement (Oct. 19)