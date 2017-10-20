First GE profit miss in 2.5 years

Q3 non-GAAP EPS (what GE calls its "Industrial operating + Verticals EPS") of $0.29, down 9% from the $0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Backlog of $328B, +3% Y/Y; Orders up 11%, with industrial segment organic revenues down 1%.

New CEO John Flannery is targeting $20B+ of business exits in one to two years.

Paid $4B in dividends to YTD... deferring decisions on additional dividends until an Insurance reserve review is completed.

Adjusted earnings this year are expected to be $1.05-$1.10 per share, down from a previous range of $1.60-$1.70 a share.

GE -4.6% premarket

Q3 results