Facebook's Instant Articles only launching on Android for now

Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) new Instant Articles will initially launch only on Android devices due to ongoing negotiations with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Subscriptions to Instant Articles begin within Facebook’s app, which would subject the purchase to Apple’s 30% cut in the first year of a customer’s subscription and 15% after that.

Facebook wants to give publishers all of the subscription revenue.

Test publishers in Instant Articles include The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, and The Economist.

