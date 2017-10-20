'Standout quarter' for Honeywell

"Honeywell delivered another quarter of high-quality financial results, with organic growth of 5%, segment margin expansion of 120 bps, and earnings per share of $1.75, up 16% Y/Y," said CEO Darius Adamczyk.

"This was a standout quarter for us when it comes to organic growth.. we continue to improve the cost structure of our businesses through ongoing restructuring actions, and in Q3, we dedicated approximately $120M to new projects."

The company also reaffirmed its full-year earnings-per-share guidance of $7.05-$7.10, up 9%-10% Y/Y, excluding divestitures, any pension mark-to-market adjustments, and 2016 debt refinancing charges.

Earlier this month, Honeywell raised the low end of the range by five cents.

Conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET.

HON is edging up premarket on the Q3 results.