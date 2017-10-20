Sealed Air names William G. Stiehl acting CFO

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) appointed current Chief Accounting Officer and Controller, William G. Stiehl as Acting Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Stiehl will succeed current Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Carol P. Lowe, who will depart the Company on October 31.

“Since joining Sealed Air in 2013, Bill has been instrumental in guiding our efforts to improve operational performance. Over the past five years, we have successfully implemented new financial disciplines and continuous improvement programs that will be reinforced under Bill’s leadership,” said Jerome A. Peribere, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company expects to release its results on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:00 a.m. (NYSE:ET).

Press Release