PayPal up nearly 4% post-earnings; bull boosts price target

Not only did PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) show no signs its platform growth is slowing, but the growth rate is actually increasing as network effects take hold, says BTIG's Mark Palmer.

Then there are initiatives like Venmo and One Touch which are still in the very early innings. There's also $7.1B in cash which could be used to fund M&A, fueling what could be daunting global potential

He lifts his price target to $81 from $70.

Shares are higher by 3.6% premarket to $69.70.

