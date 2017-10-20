Bloomberg: Rio holds talks with Indonesia about exit from Grasberg mine

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) has held recent talks with Indonesian groups about a possible exit from its interest in the Grasberg copper and gold operation, Bloomberg reports.

Rio is studying a range of options that could enable it to sell its income stream asset that is part of the joint venture agreement with Grasberg operator Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), according to the report.

Rio last recorded any output from the Grasberg venture in 2014, according to filings, and stoppages and delays at the giant mine, including a strike this year, mean it could be 2023 before Rio receives its full entitlement share of output, FCX’s CFO said in January.