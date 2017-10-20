Light profit guidance from Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reports organic sales increased 1% in FQ1.

Volume was up 1% during the quarter, led by a 2% gain in the fabric & home care segment. Pricing and mix were both flat across segments.

Operating profit margin fell 40 bps, despite productivity cost savings.

Operating cash flow was $3.6B for the quarter, while free cash flow productivity was 87%.

Looking ahead, P&G sees FY18 organic sales growth of 2% to 3% and FY18 EPS of $4.12 to $4.19 vs. $4.18 consensus.

Shares of Procter & Gamble are down 1.60% to $90.12.

