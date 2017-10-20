Synchrony Financial up 3% after solid credit metrics in Q3

Q3 net income of $555M or $0.70 per share vs. $604M and $0.73 one year ago.

Net interest income up 11% Y/Y to $3.9B, with loan receivables growth up 9% (purchase volume growth of 4%). Net interest margin up 40 basis points to 16.74%.

Loans 30+ days past due as a percent of receivables of 4.80% up 54 basis points from a year ago. Net charge-offs of 4.95% up 56 basis points Y/Y, but down 47 basis points from Q2.. Provisions of $1.3B up from $986M a year ago, but down from $1.33B in Q2.

