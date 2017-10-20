KGI: Apple will ship 2M to 3M iPhones for X launch

A KGI report says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will only ship 2M to 3M units for the initial launch on November 3.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says component shortages pushed back production schedules. Problems with the 3D sensor were well reported, but Kuo also cites issues with the circuit boards needed for the antenna and wide angle camera.

Kuo says the “biggest hurdle” is the flexible printed circuit board for the phone’s antenna due to an initial supplier failing to pass Apple’s tests.

KGI drops Q4 shipment estimates to 25M to 30M from 30M to 35M but thinks those numbers could rise 50% in Q1 as supply catches up with demand.

Previously: Nikkei: Apple's iPhone X still facing production delays (Oct. 12)