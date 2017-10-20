Schlumberger edges higher after in-line quarter

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) +0.8% premarket after reporting in-line Q3 earnings and revenues while cautioning that investments in the North American region are moderating.

"The investment appetite in North America land now seems to be moderating, driven by a growing focus from E&P companies on financial return and the need to operate within cash flow rather than the pursuit of production growth," SLB says. “In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, activity continued to weaken in the third quarter, and the outlook remains bleak for this region based on current customer plans."

For Q3, total revenues rose 13% Y/Y and 6% Q/Q, with North America revenues jumping 18% Q/Q as SLB continued the high redeployment rate of its spare hydraulic fracturing capacity; North America land revenue grew 23% Q/Q, significantly outpacing the 12% increase in rig count, with hydraulic fracturing revenue rising 42%.

SLB says Q3 revenue came in flat in the international markets.