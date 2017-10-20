Aurinia expands pipeline programs for voclosporin; shares ahead 2% premarket

At its R&D Day today, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) will discuss the expansion of renal development programs for lead candidate voclosporin into focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and minimal change disease. A Phase 2 proof-of-concept study will launch in H1 2018.

In addition, the company plans to evaluate nanomicellar voclosporin ophthalmic solution for the treatment of dry eye syndrome. A Phase 2a tolerability study will commence in Q2 2018.

Voclosporin is currently in Phase 3 development for lupus nephritis. Enrollment in the AURORA study should be completed in H2 2018 ahead of the start of its rolling NDA submission.

The webcast of the R&D Day will start momentarily.