Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is set up for a strong day after Q3 results arrive ahead of estimates.

Carload volume was up 3% Y/Y. while operating income jumped 17% to a record $234M. Revenue per carload rose 6.3% to $1,099 during the quarter.

The railroad company's operating ratio of 64.4% was 250 bps improved from a year ago, despite the negative impact from Hurricane Harvey.

