Reuters: Vitol set to acquire Noble Group's oil liquids business

Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF, OTCPK:NOBGY) is near a deal to sell its oil liquids business to Vitol, the world's largest oil trader, with a deal announcement to come as soon as Monday, Reuters reports.

Shares of Singapore-listed Noble were halted earlier, pending the “announcement of a major transaction.”

Vitol had confirmed earlier this week that it was in talks with Noble about a potential deal for the oil trading unit, which analysts have valued at ~$1B, but the negotiations were “very complicated.”