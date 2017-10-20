DURECT's pain med Posimir flunks late-stage study; shares plummet 55% premarket

Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) craters 55% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine) for the local treatment of postoperative pain failed to achieve its primary endpoint of reducing pain on movement over the first 48 hours after surgery compared to standard bupivacaine HCl.

POSIMIR is an extended-release formulation of bupivacaine designed to deliver the drug to the surgical site for 72 hours.

The company says it will more fully analyze the data over the coming weeks.