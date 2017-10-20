Dover +3% as Third Point acquires activist stake

Dover (NYSE:DOV) +2.9% premarket on news that Daniel Loeb's Third Point hedge fund bought a stake in the company during Q3.

"While Dover shares have started to appreciate since these announcements, we still see significant upside with shares trading at 14x 2019 estimated free cash flow versus the broader multi-industrial peer group that trades at 18x 2019 consensus free cash flow," according to a letter obtained by CNBC.

Third Point is said to be "engaged in constructive dialogue" with DOV and recommends separating the company's energy segment.