Genetx and auto supplier peers on watch

Light revenue turned in today by Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) could impact the broad auto supplier sector. Gentex management cited a decline in North America light vehicle production and annual customer price reductions as negative factors during the quarter.

Gentex also issued FY17 revenue guidance just a shade short of estimates, saying it expects sales of $1.78B to $1.80B vs. $1.81B consensus and $1.79B to $1.83B prior view.

A couple of names to watch in the jittery auto supplier sector per Bloomberg are Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL), Delphi Automotive (NYSE:DLPH) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP).

Shares of Gentex are down 6.82% in premarket trading to $19.25. Gentex was up over 11% in the three months heading into the earnings print.

