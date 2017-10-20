Ericsson +8.1% as Q3 shows sign of light in margins

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is up 8.1% premarket after its latest quarterly loss showed glimmers that a turnaround was at hand.

Operating losses and net losses widened substantially, and revenues fell 6.5%, but margins improved in the company's core network business.

"The general market conditions continue to be tough," CEO Borje Ekholm said in a statement.

While sales fell 6% on an as-reported basis, they declined 3% after adjusting for comparable units and currency. Network sales that fell 4% on a headline basis were up slightly after adjusting for units, currency and a rescoped North American managed services contract.

Gross margin was 25.4%; adjusted gross margin was 30% helped by the margin boost in Networks (11% in adjusted operating margin).

"We remain fully committed to our focused business strategy," Ekholm says. "We continue to invest to secure technology leadership and year to date we have recruited more than 1,000 R&D employees in Networks. Customers give positive feedback on both our long-term strategy and on our current 5G-ready portfolio."

