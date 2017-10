Shares of MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) head higher in early trading after Goldman Sachs names the casino stock as a Conviction Buy List pick.

The firm thinks the recent sell-off creates a significant long-term opportunity for investors and sets a one-year price target on MGM of $41 (35% upside). As far as Las Vegas, analyst Stephen Grambling reminds that the new NHL team and a booked convention calendar should help alleviate some concerns over a traffic dip.