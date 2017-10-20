Stocks start higher as Senate moves closer to tax reform

Stocks are off to a solid start following the U.S. Senate's passage last night of a 2018 budget blueprint that brings a potential tax reform package a step closer; Dow and S&P +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.4% .

European bourses are slightly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% , and Germany's DAX and France's CAC +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3% .

In corporate news, GE -3.3% after reporting below consensus earnings and issuing disappointing full-year earnings guidance, PayPal +5.8% after beating both top and bottom line estimates, and Skechers +33% after routing Q3 earnings expectations.

Most of the 11 S&P industry groups are higher, with financials ( +0.8% ) and tech ( +0.6% ) the two top performers so far.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note up 5 bps at 2.37%.