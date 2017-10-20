Microsoft's smart speaker launches this weekend

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will enter the smart speaker market on Sunday with the release of the Cortana-enabled Invoke speaker.

Samsung’s Harman Kardon unit makes the Invoke, which will retail for $199.

Harman Kardon will also put out an Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker called the Allure.

Microsoft hopes that Cortana’s ability to integrate with Office products will attract customers to its device in a crowding smart speaker market.

But the Invoke’s mid-range pricing and features now found in most smart speakers, like calling and smart home controls, make it harder for Microsoft to take a chunk of the market.

