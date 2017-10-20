Diebold drops after NCR earnings miss

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) falls as much as 7% after NCR reported Q4 results Thursday that trailed estimates and cut annual guidance due to disappointing ATM orders.

Credit Suisse analyst Paul Condra said yesterday NCR’s ATM weakness would likely cause investors to take a cautious view on DBD, even though it’s "unclear to what extent this is incrementally negative for DBD."

NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares are down as much as 15% .

Also: NCR's (NCR) CEO Bill Nuti on Q3 2017 Results, NCR's 2017 Q3 Results - Earnings Call Slides