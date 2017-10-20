Flannery must cut GE dividend now while he has 'political capital,' DeGan says

New General Electric (GE -2.8% ) Chairman and CEO John Flannery will never have more "political capital" to cut the dividend than now, Harbor Advisory's Jack De Gan tells CNBC following the company's huge earnings miss.

"Clearly a dividend cut would free up a lot of flexibility for John Flannery to execute his restructuring; $8B a year in dividends is a big burden," De Gan tells Squawk Box. "It would upset the shareholder base, and the stock would be dead money for while. [But] this is when he should do it."

At a price of ~$22.75/share and a current annual dividend of $0.96, GE's dividend yield is now 4.19%, its highest in 30 years not including the 2008 financial crisis.

In its earnings call, GE says a final decision on the dividend would be announced at its investors day meeting, scheduled for Nov. 13.