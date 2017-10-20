ISS splits preference on two seats in Sina proxy fight

Influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has weighed in on the proxy fight at Sina (SINA +0.4% ), arguing for a vote for Sina's nominee Yichen Zhang and against Aristeia nominee Brett Krause (but for Aristeia's Thomas Manning).

According to Sina, ISS notes "the risk of conflict is of some concern" with Krause, whose firm is involved in developing competing social media companies. "Of greater concern is Krause's lack of public board experience. Since the company is subject to a high degree of regulation by the PRC, prior public board experience in China seems to be an important risk mitigant at the present moment," ISS says according to Sina.

Unsurprisingly, Sina disagrees with the ISS stance to support Aristeia nominee Thomas Manning.

As for Aristeia's take, it quotes support from ISS for Manning: “The dissident presents a compelling case for adding at least one new independent director to the board. Manning, who brings experience relevant to the company’s expansion into online finance as well as a sizable record of public board service in China, seems well-suited to add value to the company.”

The company's annual general meeting comes Nov. 3 in Hong Kong.