Analyst weigh in on Celgene's flop in Crohn's with mongersen; shares down 10%

Sell-side analysts comment on Celgene's (CELG -10.3% ) decision to stop development of GED-0301 (mongersen):

Baird: Price target cut to $136 from $162. Pressure for pipeline to pay off increasing, especially considering eventual generic competition to top seller Revlimid. MS/Crohn's/UC candidate ozanimod has to be a winner.

RBC: Price target cut to $166 from $173 puts more pressure on ozanimod to be the major growth driver despite GED-0301 always being considered high risk. The amount of the stock's down move seems appropriate.

Mizuho: Selloff myopic since ozanimod is also being developed for Crohn's. Would be buyers here.

Oppenheimer: Price target cut to $170 from $175.

Source: Bloomberg