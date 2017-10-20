Baker Hughes, Schlumberger slide following caution on oil services demand

Baker Hughes (BHGE -2.6% ) and Schlumberger (SLB -3.5% ) turn sharply lower following cautionary comments from both oil services firms of a challenging year ahead.

Echoing a similar warning from SLB earlier today, and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli says "We expect the overall oil and gas environment to remain challenging for the rest of the year. We have seen some improvement in activity, but we have not seen meaningful increases in customer capital commitments. Oil prices remain volatile and, as a result, our customers remain cautious."

In its initial quarter under the General Electric umbrella, BHGE's Q3 earnings came in below expectations while revenues remained flat Y/Y.

Orders for the quarter were $5.72B, up 2% Q/Q and up 18% Y/Y; service orders rose 5% Q/Q but fell 11% Y/Y, while equipment orders fell 1% Q/Q and rose 32% Y/Y.

Backlog at the end of Q3 grew 1% Q/Q to $20.9B, with equipment backlog +3% to $5.7B and services backlog +1% to $15.2B.