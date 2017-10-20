Blockchain move from Mastercard

Mastercard (MA +0.2% ) announces that it will be opening up access to its blockchain technology via its API published on Mastercard Developers.

The company says the blockchain alternative provides a new way for consumers, businesses and banks to transact. Blockchain development is also seen by Mastcard as part of its strategy to provide payment solutions that meet every need of financial institutions and their end-customers

The Mastercard blockchain API will be part of the Money 20/20 hackathon in Las Vegas next week.

Source: Press Release