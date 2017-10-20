Asset managers wary of retirement-savings cap chatter

Floating around D.C. is the idea that Republicans - looking to help "pay" for tax cuts - are looking to raise taxes.

How so? By capping at $2.4K the amount individuals can contribute to a 401(k) or IRA, or both. Current limits for those under 50 are 18K for 401(k)s and $5.5K for IRAs.

One proposal would direct any amount over $2.4K into a Roth 401(k) or Roth IRA. Fans will know that contributions to a traditional 401(k)/IRA come before tax, but those to Roths come after-tax (with the tax benefit coming later as money grows tax-free).

The asset management industry prefers traditional to Roth plans, as Roth plans mean taxes are taken at the start, meaning lower contributions, meaning lower fees.

Among interested parties are Fidelity, TIAA, Vanguard, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), Legg Mason (NYSE:LM)