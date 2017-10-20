Investors like athenahealth's restructuring plan; shares ahead 11%

Investors are moving into athenahealth (ATHN +11.4% ) after its Q3 earnings announcement and updated restructuring plan aimed at delivering at least a 15% non-GAAP operating margin next year. Sell-siders are still cautious however.

Canaccord Genuity: Will stay on the sidelines in light of the soft volume environment and potential provider attrition. Growth reacceleration "may be challenging" after Q3 and YTD scorecard.

Stifel: EBITDA multiple is 13x - 14x based on expected cost savings.

RBC: Maintain Sector Perform rating. Business being "pulled in several directions."

Source: Bloomberg

