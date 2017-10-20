Uber offers up travel data to Paris officials

Uber (Private:UBER) hopes to win over Paris transportation regulators by offering up its travel data to local officials and city planners.

The Uber Movement services tracks ride data to help the company improve its services but can also help planners see what routes are most popular or how long it takes to get from one destination to the next

Uber has previously opened up the data to officials in other major cities around the world including Boston and Sydney.

Paris transportation regulators have accused Uber of trying to get around the licensing system, a common complaint against the company that led to its London ban.

