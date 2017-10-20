America Movil +2% as Credit Suisse boosts to Outperform

America Movil (NYSE:AMX) is up 2% in the wake of a boost to Outperform at Credit Suisse, which sees higher profitability coming from reduced regulatory risk in Mexico.

Changes coming in 2018 from Mexico's telecom regulator will boost the mobile termination rate that America Movil receives from rivals, and cut the rate that it pays to them, with an 1.5-point impact to America Movil's EBITDA margin in the country.

Cost controls should also improve margins, and volatility in foreign exchange rates makes the company a safer option than domestic calls, writes analyst Daniel Federle, noting that just 30% of its EBITDA comes from Mexico.

He boosted his price target to $21 from $19, implying 10.4% upside from today's higher price.

Source: Bloomberg