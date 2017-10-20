Intuitive up 4% after Q3 earnings

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG +3.9% ) reverses course after a brief selloff after it reported Q3 results yesterday after the close. Shares were down almost 3% before recovering.

Bullish analysts have weighed in to support the stock:

Morgan Stanley (Overweight/$390): Some "controversy" around management commentary on 2018 margins, but is "comfortable" that company can maintain/expand its leadership in robotic surgery.

Leerink (Outperform/$390): Investors "should be fine" with company's strategy.

Source: Bloomberg

Previously: Intuitive Surgical Q3 revenue up 7%; earnings up 34%; shares up 4% after hours (Oct. 19)