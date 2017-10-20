Morgan Stanley talks c-store snack trends

Morgan Stanley says protein is still the buzzword in convenience snacking after taking in the 2017 National Association of Convenience Stores Show in Chicago.

Analyst Matthew Grainger and team tip that consumers' desire for protein is leading to new offerings from a number of food majors.

ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is expanding the Slim Jim Premium line.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has a protein focus with Oscar Mayer meat trays, Philadelphia Bagel & Cream Cheese Dips, Planters NUT-rition mixes and coated Crunchers Nuts.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) is highlighting Special K trail mixes and Protein/Nourish Bites.

Privately-owned Kind's is bringing our more protein bar varieties to the market.

Convenience Store News reports that 60% of c-store retailers have higher in-store sales for the first nine months of 2017 than a year ago.