LabCorp and Waters attractive tax reform plays - Wells Fargo

In a note, Wells Fargo's Tim Evans says Republicans' tax reform plans bode well for companies in the life sciences tools and healthcare services arenas. Lowering the tax rate would be the most valuable change, followed by repatriation and capex deductions. He especially likes LabCorp and Waters.

Companies to watch:

Services: Quest Diagnostics (DGX +1.7% ), LabCorp (LH +0.1% ), West Pharmaceutical Services (WST +0.3% ), Catalent (CTLT -0.2% ).

Life sciences gear: Waters (WAT +1.5% ), PerkinElmer (PKI +0.4% ), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO +0.7% ), Mettler Toledo (MDT -0.1% ), Bio-Rad (BIO +1.3% ), Bio-Techne (TECH).

Source: Bloomberg