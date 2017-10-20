Sinclair Broadcast, Nexstar gain as Deutsche Bank starts at Buy

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +2.2% ) and Nexstar Media Group (NXST +1.6% ) are higher today after Deutsche Bank started both companies at Buy, pointing to opportunities in valuations depressed by investor worries about media firms.

DB also has a new Hold rating on Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO), currently under pursuit by Sinclair in a $3.9B buyout bid.

Speaking of the two broadcast groups, the firm argues that there's more stability in retransmission revenue than thought.

Sinclair in particular is about 30% below its 52-week high, and SBGI)+at+Buy/13406853.html" target="_blank">fears around runaway reverse compensation and possible affiliation loss are overdone, writes Clay Griffin.

Risk/reward are fine as a stand-alone firm, but "the benefits of scale PF with Tribune -- including a more effective presence in the national advertising markets, stepping TRCO retrans rates onto SBGI's more favorable rate card, and operational cost synergies -- are also very attractive."

Deutsche Bank has a price target of $46 on Sinclair (implying 49% upside) and $80 on Nexstar (implying 31% upside).