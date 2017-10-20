Reuters: Iberdrola concerned about Siemens management of wind power JV

Spanish utility Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF, OTCPK:IBDRY) is growing increasingly concerned about how Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -2% ) is managing the Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF, OTCPK:GCTAY) wind power joint venture, Reuters reports.

Alarmed by a second profit warning last week, Iberdrola called for significant changes at the top of Siemens Gamesa during a board meeting today, and the JV reportedly is set to announce a major board reshuffle.

Siemens has a controlling 59% stake in Siemens Gamesa; Iberdrola is the second largest shareholder with an 8% holding.