Ackman: ADP should buy Ceridian

Bill Ackman -- keeping up the beat for improvements he says are needed at Automatic Data Processing (ADP +0.5% ) -- says the firm should look at buying its rival Ceridian in a bid to offer an improved product and stem defections.

That would be a $4B deal, but “This may be a case where a larger-than-typical acquisition makes a lot of sense.”

Ackman's in the middle of a proxy fight where he's pursuing three seats at ADP, which is rebuffing him and offering its 10-director slate instead. The company meets Nov. 7.

Ackman's Pershing Square invested in Ceridian before it was bought by Thomas H. Lee Partners.