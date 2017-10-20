Reuters: Rio opens books to suitors for remaining Australia coal mines

Rio Tinto (RIO -0.1% ) has opened its books to more than a half-dozen potential buyers of its remaining two Australian coal mines as it winds down the sales process, Reuters reports.

The Kestrel and Hail Creek coking coal mines on the block have attracted the likes of established Australian miners such as Whitehaven Coal (OTCPK:WHITF), South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) and possibly Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY), as well as P-E firms attracted to the positive outlook for selling metallurgical coal to Asian steel mills at strong prices, according to the report.

The mines reportedly could fetch ~$2B in a sale that if successful would complete Rio’s plan to finalize its exit from coal and focus on iron ore, copper and aluminum, where it maintains greater market share.