Too-high expectations for Dupixent in asthma reason for Regeneron downgrade - Barclays; shares down 2%

Barclays says its downgrade of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN -1.5% ) to Underweight with a $395 (9% downside risk) price target was based on more modest expectations for Dupixent (dupilumab) in asthma than Street forecasts.

It cites its recent physician survey that indicated treatment rates in the moderate-to-severe population would remain modest and will unlikely grow to support sell-siders' views. Also, the asthma market is competitive, making it difficult for Dupixent to capture more than a limited market share.

Adding to Barclays' bearish outlook is the saturation of Eylea's AMD market.

Source: Bloomberg