Apple COO will meet with Foxconn head; senators want VPN answers

Nikkei Asian Review sources say Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Jeff Williams will meet with Hon Hai CEO Terry Gou in Taiwan later this month.

Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, is the only assembler of the iPhone X and its Sharp subsidiary shares 3D sensor module creation duty with LG Innotek.

The meeting will likely involve discussions about the production delays for Apple’s premium smartphone, which could ship with as few as 2M to 3M units available.

Williams will be in Taiwan on October 23 for the 30th anniversary of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which supplies the core processor for the current iPhones.

In other Apple news, CNBC reports that U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Patrick Leahy wrote to CEO Tim Cook about the removal of virtual private network (VPN) apps from the China App Store.

The senators want to know if Apple pushed back hard enough against the Chinese government or if the company helped the government with its internet crackdown.

Apple shares are up 0.85% .

