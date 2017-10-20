Oppenheimer positive on Costco

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is back over $160 with a 1.29% gain on a solid day for the retail sector in general.

The retailer is also on the radar of the analyst team at Oppenheimer after they met with Costco management.

"Management indicates clearly that the company is pleased with results lately and views strengthening sales as a function of a culmination of factors, including new merchandising initiatives and price investments," reads the Oppy note.

Costco's new e-commerce delivery programs are also highlighted as a potential driver of sales and membership additions.

Oppenheimer summary: "Overall, we view recent concerns of Internet disintermediation at COST as overblown. We stick with our Outperform rating on COST shares."